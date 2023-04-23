Politics Vučić: "When a Serb gets fed up, there is no going back" PHOTO/VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, attended commemoration of the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Genocide of the NDH in Jasenovac concentration camp. Source: B92, Tanjug Sunday, April 23, 2023 | 15:25 Tweet Share Foto: Printscreen Instagram/mali_sinisa

Vučić said that by killing a man, a woman, a child, the name was also killed, intentionally, just as their religion and their nation were also intentionally killed.



"I am grateful to President Dodik that for 9 years we have jointly commemorated the suffering of our people, and all our holidays, we commemorate the most important dates from our history. This is important precisely because I am not a Belgrade Serb, and my father is not a Bosnian Serb, we are both just Serbs. Just like other members of our people, no matter where they are from. We are a unique nation and no one will ever be able to change that. What has changed is a lot in our attitude towards external events and the emotions of our people have changed. Our people cannot accept that we are always the state's culprits. Today, Serbs know how to react to every kind of pressure in every way and almost uniquely. When a Serb gets sick of it, there is no going back. A Serb just wants to be on his own and nothing more than that," said Vučić.



Vučić said that the Serb will not tolerate either yoke or oppression.



The President of Serbia stated that the Government of Serbia and Srpska are signing an agreement on the construction of a Memorial Center in Gradina.



"The Memorial Center is important, that we can always come and visit it. And that everyone who comes can visit it and know what happened in Jasenovac. It is important that we behave wisely, responsibly and seriously in the coming period. We had wars in the last century, but we also know what is ours and we are not giving up on what is ours," said Vučić.



Vučić stated that Serbia always adheres to the international law.



"Serbia, just like Srpska, cannot be strong for some, in order to satisfy all of them, we have to be weak. We will never be so weak, in order for them to be satisfied, that's why we will be stronger and stronger in every sense," Vucic said. "There is a difficult time ahead of us and a great burden before our people," said Vučić.

Vučić laid a wreath on the "Topola" burial field during his visit to Donja Gradina on the occasion of commemorating the Day of Remembrance for the victims of the NDH crime-genocide in the Jasenovac concentration camp and its largest execution ground in Donja Gradina.

Foto: Printskrin/Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

President of Republic of Srpska Milorad Dodik also attended the commemoration of the Day of Remembrance.

"United in grief and a permanent obligation to save the victims from oblivion"

The commemoration of the Jasenovac victims began, and the prayer was read by Bishop Jefrem of Banja Luka together with the top officials of Republic of Srpska and Serbia, who said that they were united in grief and a permanent obligation to save the victims from oblivion.



The Donja Gradina camp was established in 1942 in the system of the Jasenovac Ustasha camp and was active until the end of the Second World War in 1945 and the collapse of the NDH. It spread over 116 hectares, with almost 65,000 square meters of mass graves, and 360,000 people, mostly Serbs, were killed in it.