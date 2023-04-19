Politics Vučić: They asked us to impose sanctions on Russia Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said after the meeting with the Swedish Foreign Affairs Minister that Sweden is asking Serbia to impose sanctions on Russia. Source: B92 Wednesday, April 19, 2023 | 14:07 Tweet Share TANJUG/ RADE PRELIĆ/ bg

Immediately after the meeting, the head of Swedish diplomacy Tobias Billström spoke.



"Swedish companies employ 10,000 people, Serbia belongs to the European Union. I believe that the participants on the political stage will remain on a strong strategic path," said the Swedish minister.



He thanked Vučić for the warm welcome.



President of Serbia stated that he was honored to host Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tobias Billström.



"Sweden is the largest economic partner of all the Nordic countries. We are grateful to Swedish investors. We talked about the large Serbian diaspora that works and lives in Sweden. We are proud of the success of our people in this Nordic country and we hope, of course, that they will return to their exchange with Sweden has quadrupled," Vučić pointed out.



He added that the Swedish minister asked us to impose sanctions on Russia.



"I said, understanding Sweden's position, that they must also understand us. We long to remain militarily neutral. It was that bloc that attacked our country in 1999. As for Serbia's European path, we have always been grateful to Sweden for that support", Vucic said.

"Serbia will not support Kosovo's membership in the UN"

Vučić also referred to the situation in Kosovo and Metohija.



"I repeated that Serbia will fulfill what we said, but that Serbia will not support Kosovo's membership in the UN. Today is 10 years since the adoption of the Brussels Agreement, when you form the CSM, only when you fulfill it, we will do everything else. That is an obligation that exists from 2013. We in Serbia are not that stupid. We are waiting for you to fulfill your obligations, then we will get down to business and show how reliable a partner we are," said Vučić.



"We understood the messages from Sweden, that we have to impose sanctions on Russia. We are an independent country, and we will make decisions accordingly. Once again, many thanks for your honesty and openness, it is the only real way to listen to each other's arguments and understand each other best", said President Aleksandar Vučić.