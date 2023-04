Politics Vučić on Thursday from 9 p.m. on TV Prva: He will talk about the most current topics President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will be the guest of Marija Savić Stamenić on TV Prva in the show "Prva tema" on Thursday from 21:00. Source: B92 Wednesday, April 19, 2023 | 09:20 Tweet Share

President Aleksandar Vučić will speak about the most current topics of interest to the citizens of Serbia.