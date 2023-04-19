Politics United States announced: It is known what they expect from Belgrade and Pristina USA expects Belgrade and Pristina to fulfill everything agreed upon in the previous negotiations, including the formation of Community of Serbian Municipalities Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 19, 2023 | 07:57 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Mark Van Scyoc

This was announced by the State Department, commenting on the implementation of the Ohrid Agreement so far.



In a written response to the Voice of America, when asked about the implementation of the agreements reached in Ohrid, the State Department stated that the focus of the US is on the implementation of the agreement on the normalization of relations between the two parties in order to help them develop "more peaceful, predictable relations as neighbors, which will enable greater stability, security and prosperity in the region".



"The US and the EU expect both sides to fulfill their obligations and implement earlier agreements from the dialogue, including the Community of Municipalities with a Serbian majority, which was confirmed by the two leaders at the March 18 meeting in Ohrid," the State Department said, noting that the US remains actively engaged in supporting the two sides in the implementation.



European Union Spokesperson Peter Stano said on Tuesday that the EU has formed a Joint Monitoring Committee to monitor the implementation of the Agreement on Normalization of Relations and the Implementation Annex, as envisaged by the annex, 30 days after its adoption.



He announced that a new round of high-level dialogue will be held on May 2 in Brussels.



Although the CSM was agreed by the Brussels Agreement in 2013 and confirmed by the European proposal and the annex from Ohrid, there has been no progress on this issue in the past month.