Politics Stano: A new round of high-level dialogue on May 2 in Brussels European Union Spokesperson Peter Stano said today that a new round of high-level dialogue will be held on May 2 in Brussels. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, April 18, 2023 | 20:30 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

He said that the EU has formed a Joint Monitoring Committee to monitor the implementation of the Agreement on the Normalization of Relations between the so-called of Kosovo and Serbia and Annex for implementation.



"The EU, as a facilitator of the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, together with Kosovo and Serbia, as parties to the dialogue on the normalization of relations, today established a Joint Monitoring Committee to monitor the implementation of the Agreement on the Road to Normalization between Kosovo and Serbia and the Annex for its implementation," he announced.



He said that this monitoring committee is being established 30 days after the high-level meeting in Ohrid, as stated in the Implementation Annex.



The joint monitoring committee will be chaired by the EU's special representative for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina and other regional issues of the Western Balkans, Miroslav Lajčak.



The so-called Kosovo will be represented by its ambassador in Brussels, Agron Bajrami, and Serbia by the president of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković.



As stated, the board will meet regularly in Brussels.



As a reminder, the EU's special envoy for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajčak, summed up the past week on Facebook and expressed concern about certain events in Kosovo and Metohija and said that the EU expects Belgrade and Pristina to fully focus on the normalization of relations.