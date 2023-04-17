Politics The trial of Thaçi and other former KLA leaders continues in The Hague today The trial in the case of "Thaçi and others" continued today at 9:00 a.m., as the Special Court announced: The first testimonies are underway. Source: B92, Kosovo online Monday, April 17, 2023 | 12:09 Tweet Share Tanjug/Koen van Weel/Pool via AP

The trial of former KLA leaders Hashim Thaçi, Kadri Veseli, Jakup Krasniqi and Rexhep Selimi began on April 3.



During the trial last week, the first witness was questioned, mostly in closed sessions. As Michael Doyle, the spokesman for the Kosovo Specialized Chambers (KSC) in The Hague, explained earlier, the first witness testified in a private session, because the judge decided so to protect the identity and safety of witnesses or victims.



Thaçi, Veseli, Selimi and Krasniqi are accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Kosovo and Albania against at least 407 detainees, of whom at least 98 were killed.



They are accused of unjustly depriving people of their freedom, torturing and killing them, and for these crimes they face life imprisonment.

Hearing of the first witness

In the Specialized Chambers, the hearing of the Prosecution's first witness began.



The judge announced that two witnesses will be heard this week, where the Prosecution will first have the opportunity to ask questions, and then the defense.



Luka Mišetić, the lawyer of former KLA chief Hashim Thaçi, requested 14 hours to question the witness.



The witness took the oath and the hearing was semi-closed.