Politics New ROSU operation ROSU special forces broke into the household of M.R. (45) and M.R. (51) brothers in the village of Babudovica in the municipality of Zubin Potok, media reports. Source: Novosti Friday, April 14, 2023 | 13:30 Foto: EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Namely, as "Novosti" unofficially learns, ROSU special officers are searching the family house of the brothers, where their mother lives, and the Kosovo police patrol is at the entrance to this hamlet of the village of Bube and does not allow access to anyone.



The inhabitants of this and the surrounding villages were disturbed by the ROSU operation, on a great Christian holiday, and they have only words of praise for the brothers, they point out that they are respectable and hardworking householders who gained wealth through their work and who help their neighbours.



It is still uncertain why members of ROSU broke into their home, but according to unofficial information, the brothers, as Serbs in this area, have been the target of attacks and harassment by the Kosovo police before.