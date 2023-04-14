Politics Vučić: Dodik introduced me to the state of relations in BiH and Republika Srpska President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met today in Belgrade with the President of the Republic of Srpska, Milorad Dodik. Source: B92 Friday, April 14, 2023 | 13:00 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"Dodik introduced me to RS's attempts to preserve its rights and obligations from the Dayton Agreement. It is the essence of the functioning of BiH and we will always support what is agreed upon by all three constituent nations," said Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.



Vučić pointed out that the next session of the Government of the Republic of Serbia will be a joint session with the Republic of Srpska.



"We will have a proposal for the conclusion of the two memorial centers," he said.



He emphasized that they are starting with the construction of two memorial centers in the lower town and the commemoration of the suffering of the Serbs in Jasenovac.



Vučić also announced additional assistance to municipalities on the territory of the Federation, as well as the RS.



According to his words, Dodik informed him about his view of the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina and his attitude towards the RS, as well as the struggle and attempts of the RS to preserve its rights and obligations from the Dayton Agreement.



"On behalf of Serbia, I said that we believe that the Dayton Peace Agreement is the essence of the functioning of Bosnia and Herzegovina and that we understand the RS and that we will always support the agreement of all three constituent nations while respecting the Dayton Agreement," said Vučić.



After Vučić, the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik spoke.



"I want to thank President Vučić for always finding time to meet with us. We talked about the airport in Trebinje and Kuzmin Rača, Rača Bijeljina. The situation is very complicated with the attempt of the constitutional position of the RS to be moved, to place property as a problem at the level of BiH", and added:



"I absolutely said that if it is insisted on, we are not in a position to talk with investors. We only want to respect the Constitution of the RS and BiH and its integrity. Not joining any bloc is also our policy".



As he said, they are unable to talk to investors due to the blockade they have made regarding property.



"All we want is compliance with the Dayton Agreement," he emphasized.



The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Finance Sinisa Mali.

Vučić responded to James Rubin's statement: Some people in the US administration are still in the nineties

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, after meeting with Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, responded to the statements of James Rubin, and emphasized that Serbia will pursue a friendly policy towards the USA, but will not rush into conflict with Russia and China.



The president said that it is common for US ambassadors from countries in the region to meet in Serbia, and that German diplomats also had meetings here.



"I tried to remain silent and not respond to James Rubin's statements, because I wanted to be the master of every unspoken word, and not to put an additional burden on Serbia. But I have only one counter-question to his demands," said President Vučić and continued:



"Thus, James Rubin said during his visit to Podgorica that he hoped and expected that Podgorica would not rely on Belgrade and Moscow. And on several occasions, he spoke of Belgrade as a center for Russian disinformation. Aside from the fact that these are not things that are close to the truth, but they talk about the fact that some people in the US administration are leaning on the time of the nineties and they have the same animosity towards the Serbian people. But, that's their right, and we will continue to lead friendly policy towards the USA and everyone else. But we also won't, like others, rush into conflict with the Chinese and Russians, we will not participate in their race, it does not occur to us, and we will preserve our libertarian and independent policy."



At the end, the president asked where the ambassadors were meeting, so that he could send them good plum brandy.