Politics Vučić: Every conflict is a conflict with NATO, not with Pristina The meeting of political representatives from Kosovo and Metohija with representatives of the Government of Serbia and President Aleksandar Vučić has ended. Source: B92 Thursday, April 13, 2023 | 16:55

The meeting was scheduled after the Kosovo police shot Serb Milan Jovanović and after the protest held regarding that attack.



President of Serbia stated that he is working on what is possible and that he is trying to preserve peace and the lives of people in Kosovo and Metohija.



"You swallow what you have to, do what you have to for the people. You were not elected to hold elections every now and then, but to do what is best for your country. Every conflict is a conflict with NATO, not with Pristina, that should be kept in mind', Vucic said.



"We don't want to join NATO, we don't want to join any military alliance. We want to protect our country, our sky" said Vučić.

Proposals for the Government

1. Urgent reaction of the EU and other bodies of institutions in the world is requested so that the temporary institutions immediately stop the violation of the agreement on license plates and allow free movement.



2. Request for the unconditional and urgent formation of the CSM. It is an absolute prerequisite for all further steps in the dialogue.



3. Albanian and police forces in Pristina are illegally present. We will demand the withdrawal of those units from today from every place.



4. The State of Serbia did not participate in making the decision not to participate in the elections and will not go against Serb List and all others who made the decision not to participate in the elections. We will ask for the elections to be held after the formation of the CSM.



5. Republic of Serbia will undertake all economic and political measures in order to ensure the normal functioning of citizens at Kosovo and Metohija. ﻿

We will have to talk to the Albanians

"We will always have to talk to the Albanians. I don't understand the madness in Pristina. Why do you do that if the reason is not provocation and the creation of a bigger conflict. I also don't understand the mistreatment of people in ambulances, the search for weapons. That's why we are trying to solve countless problems, but it is not easy and simple," said Vučić.



"We must continue to talk and have a professional and responsible relationship. The Americans are professional, unlike some other "experts", he emphasized.﻿