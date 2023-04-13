Politics LIVE Vučić from Raška: "We warned them that CSM must be formed" President Vučić arrived in Raška with members of the Government, where a meeting with Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija is underway. Source: B92 Thursday, April 13, 2023 | 13:08 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIĆ/ bg

The meeting was scheduled after the Kosovo police shot a Serb, Milan Jovanović, and a protest was held regarding that attack.



The representative of the Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija, Dalibor Jevtić, stated that today's position of Serbia is much stronger and stated that the new measures would not be possible if it were not so.



He stated that the Serbs were in custody for a year and a half because of accusations that they engaged in illegal activity.



"That's the image of what Kurti calls democracy and justice. That's the picture of the attitude towards Serbs. 99 people are under investigation in the municipality of Štrpce. This craziness knows no limits. Their goal is to make our life as difficult as possible. It's never been worse," he said.

Marić: "They harass our drivers in Jarinje"

Perica Marić, from Kosovska Mitrovica, head of transport and logistics of KBC Mitrovica, and father of five children, spoke to the president about the problem of medical transportation.



"Specifically, it is about patients from Kosovo and Metohija that we send to central Serbia. They mistreat our drivers in Jarinje, they keep them longer than necessary, they open ambulances, which is intolerable," said Marić.



He points out that Albanians continuously create problems for our people and thanked the president for listening to him.

Vučić replied to the wife of the attacked Serb

Wife of the attacked Jovanović addressed the President of the Republic of Serbia.



"They shot at an innocent man and it's not the first time it's happened. We were millimeters away from my children being left without a father and me without a husband. Why did they attack us? What did we do wrong?" Marina Jovanović asked during her speech.



She added that she started a petition to remove all special forces from Kosovo and Metohija and thanked Vučić.



"Tell the children that dad will return to them soon and wish him a speedy recovery. We are always trying to make sure there is no blood spilled. People can't take it anymore. If we were to form CSM, I would ask people to return to the institutions because that would made sense for our citizens, but I saw disbelief that it would ever be formed. I saw rejection from all the List holders. Literally no one will have anything to do with Kosovo's institutions. We will have many more problems, but we will fight and try to save people", Vučić said and asked those present what they expect from the state.



"They are doing this by order because their only goal is to carry out provocations and bring us into conflict with NATO, while they liberate the whole world. We can only rely on ourselves and no one else. Please, say openly what it is that we can do," he added.

"We warned them that CSM must be formed"; Proposal forwarded to Brussels

"They are not interested in when the CSM will actually be formed, and accordingly they organized elections in the North, even though we warned them that the CSM must be formed, because it cannot be done without it. The Serbs will not return to the institutions without it.



Based on the 4 percent of them who live in North Mitrovica, they will provide Kurti to be the mayor. They say that it is important that we hold legal elections, and to all that you have a message from the West, which says that we should not interfere with it".



Vučić points out that there is a big problem with the plates, and that yesterday we forwarded our last proposal to Brussels.



"If they don't accept it, we will talk here today, I can't say that we will implement reciprocal measures, since we do not have the same status, but we will implement measures that will make a significant and serious response to the side that mistreats our citizens," said Vučić.

Vučić read the conclusions

"We will draw up certain conclusions where we will try to oblige the Government as well," Vučić began and listed several proposed measures.



"Then, after talking with you, we will come to some conclusions that will be obligatory to the Government. As I said, we will raise the temporary fee for beneficiaries in Kosovo and Metohija, from 11,000 to 20,000 RSD. That is not a small amount, when you look at the effect on the budget. It is possible to change it, it is only our proposal. It is also about the economic empowerment of people in Kosovo and Metohija. I think it is an important measure for all local governments in Kosovo and Metohija. The health care system will be improved by employing 50 doctors and 50 nurses and added that young couples would get a once-off payment of 50,000 RSD for their first child, compared to the 12,000 RSD they got so far. This is extraordinary news for our people in Kosovo, and it will amount to 2,051,282 euros annually".

"The only goal is to draw us into a conflict with NATO"

"I know that you have made a decision not to participate in the elections, and I call on all the people of Kosovo to be united and that when you make a decision, everyone respects it. Kurti will be your mayor of North Mitrovica. In the agreement from 2015, it is written that the Republic of Serbia has the right to funding CSM. You know what that means for our people. Our hands are partially tied".



Vučić adds that he is always to blame for whatever Kurti does, and that he will not waste time answering to people who have no responsibility.

"We have to wait"

"The only news that would make you happy is the entry of the Serbian army into Kosovo and Metohija, and only then would you feel safe. I think that the policy we lead must be a policy of responsibility. We have to wait and build Serbia, and if they do what we talked about and if it becomes obvious and clear that their intention is expulsion, take my word for it that we will not allow it and it will not happen," Aleksandar Vučić said.



"I will do everything in my power so that it never happens," he emphasized.