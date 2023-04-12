Politics Serbs protest in Kosovo; A petition was launched for the withdrawal of Kosovo police Several hundred citizens of Zvečan and North Mitrovica started a protest walk because of a Serb who was shot by members of the Kosovo police on Monday evening. Source: B92, Kosovo online Wednesday, April 12, 2023 | 15:35 Tweet Share B92

They are moving towards the Bistrica Bridge, where Milan Jovanović was wounded. At the head of the protest is Jovanović's wife.



A large number of citizens also gather on the other side of the bridge from the direction of Leposavić.

Not far away, in front of them, there is a traffic police station.



According to the gathered citizens, they came to the protest because of the arrest of Serbs, shooting at them and everything that Serbs were subjected to during the previous years.

Citizens launched a petition for the withdrawal of Kosovo police special forces from the north of Kosovo

Citizens of Zvečan and North Mitrovica who participated in the protest march called by Marina Jovanović, the wife of Milan Jovanović, who was shot by members of the Kosovo police near the Bistrica bridge on Monday evening, also launched a petition for the withdrawal of the special forces of the Kosovo police from the north. The wife of the wounded Milan Jovanović said that people gathered at this place to sign a petition for the departure of all special forces from the north.

She said that people are scared and worried and that with this petition they want to show that the special forces leave the north forever.



"It's the only way that things like this won't happen again," said Marina Jovanović.



The petition will be signed in the following days in the municipalities in the north of Kosovo.