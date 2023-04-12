Politics Vučić with Hill: I introduced Ambassador with increasingly difficult situation on KiM President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met today with the U.S. Ambassador to Serbia, Christopher Hill. Source: B92 Wednesday, April 12, 2023 | 11:43 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ nr

"I've introduced Ambassador Hill with the increasingly difficult situation and challenges facing our people in Kosovo and Metohija and reiterated my concern about the frequent attacks, arrests and other pressures to which Serbs are exposed," Vučić wrote on his Instagram profile and added:



"Republic of Serbia is trying to preserve peace with a consistent and responsible policy and ensure a safer and easier life for all citizens, with respect and application of international law and agreed upon in the dialogue with Pristina, and I asked Ambassador Hill for the full support and engagement of the US on that path."