Politics Serbia sending weapons to Ukraine? Vucevic reacted Serbian Defense Minister Miloš Vučević strongly denied allegations that Serbia is sending weapons to Ukraine. Source: B92, Sputnik Wednesday, April 12, 2023 | 09:30

"For the umpteenth time, a lie has been published that Serbia is selling weapons to Ukraine. Someone's goal is obviously to destabilize our country and drag it into a conflict in which we will not participate," the minister said in response to the so-called findings of the British agency Reuters, which published the alleged information. from a secret Pentagon document that Serbia has committed to sending weapons to Ukraine or that it has already done so.



"We have denied those falsehoods more than ten times, and here we are, we will do it again. Serbia has not sold weapons, nor does it intend to do so, to the Ukrainian side, nor to the Russian side, nor to the countries surrounding that conflict. Someone's goal is obviously to draw Serbia into that conflict, but we consistently stick to our established policies".



Vucevic said that our country, of course, sells weapons to third parties, which are not involved in the conflict and have nothing to do with it:



"There is always possibility that some weapon will somehow magically be found on the territory of the conflict, but that has absolutely nothing to do with Serbia. It is a question for those countries that do not respect international norms, contractual clauses and business practices. I repeat, Serbia did not send arms to Ukraine and everything published on that topic are untrue speculations," said Vucevic.