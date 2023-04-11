Politics Vučić spoke after the meeting with Swalwell: "I am very grateful" PHOTO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić met today with Eric Swalwell, a member of the US House of Representatives. Source: B92 Tuesday, April 11, 2023 | 16:57 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin/buducnostsrbijeav

"An excellent meeting with Eric Swalwell, a member of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress. We discussed the further improvement of bilateral cooperation. I am very grateful to our American friend for visiting Serbia at our invitation and for wanting to listen to our arguments on all important issues," the president wrote attaching a photo of the meeting on his Instagram profile.