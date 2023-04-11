Politics The so-called Kosovo Police arrested two Serbs in Kosovska Mitrovica Kosovo police announced today that they arrested two Serbs. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, April 11, 2023 | 12:41 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/STRINGER

They are suspected of breaking the windows of certain kiosks in the northern part of Kosovska Mitrovica. The police also stated that they were detained for 48 hours by order of the prosecutor.



At 1:48 a.m. tonight, Kosovo police received information that two people were breaking the windows of some kiosks in the market near the main bridge in the north of Kosovska Mitrovica, so the police patrol on duty reacted quickly and arrived at the scene, where the two suspects were spotted.



As soon as they saw the police, they managed to escape from that location, Kosovo police stated on Facebook.



Police officers, in order to prevent the theft and to arrest the suspects, continued to follow them and managed to stop the two suspects in Kralj Petar Street around 02.30 am.



Two arrested persons with the initials A.R. and L.V. were escorted and taken to the Severna Mitrovica police station.



The investigator was informed about the case, who also informed the competent prosecutor.



A case of aggravated attempted theft was opened and, by order of the prosecutor, the two suspects were detained for 48 hours.