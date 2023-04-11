Politics Urgent request: Kurti's special forces to withdraw Serb List strongly condemned the "attempted murder of Serb Milan Jovanović by Kurti's special forces on the Bistrica bridge". Source: Tanjug Tuesday, April 11, 2023 | 13:20 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The Serb List requested their immediate withdrawal, the punishment of those responsible for the attempted murder of Jovanović, as well as Miljan Delević, and the publication of the video recordings made by the cameras on the Bistrica Bridge for both mentioned events.



"We call on international representatives to urgently condemn the rampage of these parapolice units that carry out repression against ordinary citizens and demand their withdrawal from the north of Kosovo and Metohija, in order to restore peace in this area and prevent threats to the lives and peace and security of all citizens," Serb list said.



As stated in the announcement, the Serb List demands the most urgent withdrawal of all special units illegally present in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, which are continuously harassing Serbian people in this area.



"Kurti's special forces, who are illegally present in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, once again spilled Serbian blood and tried to kill our fellow citizen Milan Jovanović from Zvečani on the Bistrica bridge," says Srpska lista.



According to the statement, "this infamous, illegal checkpoint of the Albanian special forces has become a symbol of the repression of Albin Kurti's regime against the Serbs, where the murder of a Serb was attempted for the second time."



"Additional anger of the citizens is caused by the knowledge that those responsible for the attacks on Serbs are being hidden by the highest representatives of the authorities in Pristina and the competent minister (of the interior of Xhelal) Sveçla, who apparently supports the illegal activities of these units," Serb list pointed out.