Politics Jovanović: As I passed through the checkpoint, a shot was heard VIDEO Milan Jovanović, who was wounded near Zvečan late last night, said that only members of the Kosovo special forces were present at the place where he was wounded Source: Kosovo online Tuesday, April 11, 2023 | 10:45 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

He said that everything happened when he was returning home from Leposavic.



"Last night, after returning from Leposavic, down in Bistrica, where their base is, after passing through the checkpoint, I just heard a shot and a pain in my shoulder. I can't be one hundred percent sure who fired a shot, but in that base, it was only their army and police. I heard the glass crack behind and in front, and honestly, I was scared, I continued on, headed home. I reached the place called Saren kamen and what happened next, where's the car, who brought me to the hospital, I have no idea, I don't remember," Jovanovic said.

After being admitted to the KBC in North Mitrovica, Jovanović was operated on in the surgical department and according to the surgeon on duty, he is out of danger, but his condition is still being monitored.