Politics ROSU members wounded a Serb: They shot him while he was driving VIDEO Serb M.J. from Zvečan was wounded late last night by a firearm not far from that place near the Bistrica bridge. ROSU: "We have nothing to do with it". Source: Novosti Tuesday, April 11, 2023 | 09:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

While he was driving a car on the main road from Leposavic to Zvečan, he was shot by members of the so-called special unit of the Kosovo Police ROSU.



According to Dr Nikola Radojičić, surgeon on duty at KBC "Kosovska Mitrovica", M.J. was operated on and is in the intensive care unit.



"A couple of minutes past 10:00 p.m., a patient was admitted to our department with a gunshot wound in the right side of the chest. He was brought in in a state of hemorrhagic shock, he was urgently admitted and operated on. The bleeding was stopped and he is currently out of danger and placed in the intensive care unit for further monitoring," Radojicic told Kosovo Online.

According to the Zvečan Health Center, where M.J. was admitted and from where he was transported by ambulance to the hospital in North Mitrovica, the wounded man said that members of the ROSU unit shot at him near the Bistrica bridge while he was driving a car on the main road from Leposavić to Zvečan.

Kosovo police announced: Our officers have nothing to do with it

The Kosovo police announced that they received information before midnight last night that a person was wounded by a firearm in the chest on the Bistrica bridge and emphasized that the police did not participate in that shooting.



As stated in the statement of the Kosovo Police published on Facebook, the relevant police units took immediate actions in connection with the investigation and verification of the information received, including sending a police unit to KBC Severna Mitrovica.



"From there, we received information that a person suspected of being wounded by a firearm in the chest is being treated, but the circumstances and causes of his injury are not known for now. The Kosovo Police is conducting intensive investigations, with the aim of shedding light on this case as soon as possible", they add from the Kosovo Police.



As they stated, members of the Kosovo Police did not participate in the case.



"Kosovo police was not involved in any case of exchange or firing of firearms against any specific group or person. Hence, regarding the writing, that is, the questions addressed to the Kosovo police by some Serbian media, whether the Kosovo police were involved in the shooting and wounding of a person on Bistrica bridge in the Leposavic municipality, we inform you and at the same time repeat that the Kosovo Police was not involved in any case of exchange or shooting with firearms, at any location in the north of Kosovo," the Police state.



They point out that according to the doctor, the injured person's life is out of danger.



The police invite the media to contact the Kosovo Police for official information.