Politics Thaçi's granddaughter found dead The Kosovo police announced on Sunday that it is suspected that a 31-year-old woman committed suicide in Obilić. Source: telegraf.rs Monday, April 10, 2023 | 11:52

Halil Thaçi, MP of the Vetëvendosje (Self-Determination Movement), announced on Sunday evening that his granddaughter had died. According to the Kosovo media, the victim, whose full identity has not been published, committed suicide in the town of Obilić, according to initial information.



"Based on pre-investigative actions, although there are elements that could be suicide, the police, in coordination with the state prosecutor, launched an investigation into the death and continues to undertake all investigative actions, which would help the investigation of the incident as well as the complete resolution of the case," the police announced.