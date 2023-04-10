Politics Pristina does not give up on the "cleansing" of the North? By arresting and harassing Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija, Pristina continues its usual pattern, with attempts to "cleanse" the north, writes "Novosti". Source: Novosti Monday, April 10, 2023 | 10:00 Tweet Share Ilistracija/ EPA/ KUSHTRIM TERNAVA

By arresting and harassing Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija, Pristina continues its usual pattern, preceding upcoming religious holidays, with attempts to "cleanse" the north, writes "Novosti".



As "Novosti" claims, Prishtina does this by persistently avoiding and setting aside the obligation to form the Community of Serbian Municipalities, while organizing local elections without the participation of Serbs, which they would nevertheless force to the polls through fear.



The latest case from Saturday, when physician Nikola Todorović (41), who was on his way to celebrating his family feast, was arrested at the administrative crossing of Jarinje, shows that now they are capable of being violent in front of children, as "Novosti" writes. And the fact that even the Serbian holy places have not remained under their "radar" of terror is also shown by the fact that on the same day the residence of the Church of St. John, which belongs to the monastery of Visoki Dečani, was ransacked.



While Pristina persistently refuses to fulfill its obligations, citizens are furious because the international community remains silent on the attacks. At the meeting held on Friday with the representatives of Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija, President of Serbia conveyed the support of the state and pointed out that a common platform, in which economic measures will be harmonized with a unified position on the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, of the Serbs south and north of the Ibar, as well as from central Serbia, to be agreed in seven days.



Just one day after the arrest of Todorovic, the US ambassador in Pristina, Jeffrey Hovenier, congratulated the so-called Constitution Day of Kosovo, which can be interpreted as a tailwind for them to continue with their politics because, as he said, "they are proud to support the people and institutions of the so-called Kosovo":



"We, the people of Kosovo, are determined to build the future of Kosovo as a free, democratic and peaceful country," Hovenier said.



The President of the Parliamentary Committee for Kosovo and Metohija, Milovan Drecun, commenting on the latest arrests, pointed out that the terror of members of the special parapolice units of Prishtina against Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija, especially against children, is intensifying, which, he said, is "additionally worrying".



He assessed that it is possible that the terror against the Serbs will intensify before the elections scheduled by Pristina in the north or before the upcoming holidays.



"Pristina, by refusing to form the CSM as agreed by the Brussels Agreement, also by forming the so-called army that is trained in NATO countries, intends to carry out the complete militarization of the north of Kosovo and Metohija, i.e. to occupy the north, not only with special parapolice units but also with the so-called army. This is something that creates the potential for us to have the most serious crisis so far in the north, because the Serbian people have said that they will not tolerate it anymore," said Drecun for TV Prva.



Drecun reiterated that the main topic of the meeting with Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija, which Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced, will be held before Easter, in order to find ways in which Serbia can help the people of Kosovo and Metohija to survive, the terror that is carried out against the Serbian people and what kind of response Serbs should provide together with Belgrade:



"The meeting that will be held in Raška is important to show unity between Belgrade and the elected political representatives of the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija, to reach appropriate conclusions that will be implemented. Belgrade wants to stabilize the situation that Pristina persistently destabilizes and uses every situation to harass Serbian people, but one day that bubble will burst, because Serbs in the so-called Kosovo no longer want to suffer terror."



Since the beginning of the year, there have been as many as 37 ethnically motivated attacks on our people in Kosovo and Metohija, while last year there were 128. Of these, only in April of this year, Milovan Božović from Zubin Potok was arrested, the Kosovo police with long pipes abused a woman with a child in her arms and had taken to an informative interview the president of the Štrpce Handball Club Ljubiša Račićević and coach Boban Mladenović.

Bail wasn't accepted

Todorovic was arrested because of missing documentation for the children. The police took him out of the vehicle, and when he objected to the mistreatment in front of the children, they took him into custody.



As lawyer Miloš Delević confirmed, Todorović was ordered to be detained for 30 days.



"Even the measure of bail that I offered was rejected even though all the legal requirements for it existed," said lawyer Delević, noting that it is still uncertain where Todorović will be sent to serve his prison sentence.



His lawyer will appeal the decision of the Basic Court in Kosovska Mitrovica to the Court of Appeal. Todorović, by the way, according to our knowledge, lives in Belgrade and with his wife and three children, he went to celebrate his family feast with his relatives in the village of Banjska near Srbica. This is not the first time he has come to Kosovo and Metohija and he has never had problems with documents before.