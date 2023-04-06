Politics Vučić with U.S. senator; "He is from Belgrade, but from Belgrade in Montana" PHOTO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić received U.S. Senator Steve Daines today. Source: B92 Thursday, April 6, 2023 | 11:05 Tweet Share Tanjug/MILOŠ MILIVOJEVIĆ

"I received #USA Senator @stevedaines you won't believe it, he's from Belgrade, but Belgrade, Montana. That city was named after the Serbs who built the railway there and named the new station in honor of their homeland. We had a good conversation about all important issues", wrote Vučić on the Instagram profile "buducnostsrbijeav".



Senator Steve Daines is a senator on the US Energy and Natural Resources Committee.