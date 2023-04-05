Politics Vučić with Senate delegation of the Republic of France: I am grateful for the support The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met today with the delegation of the French Senate. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 5, 2023 | 12:55 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin/buducnostsrbijeav

"With the delegation of the Senate of France, I discussed all important issues, from the situation in the region and the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, to the strengthening of political dialogue and the expansion of bilateral and economic cooperation, especially in the sphere of new large investments," wrote Vučić on his Instagram profile and added :



"The role of France in the region is of exceptional importance, not only in the traditional and historical context, but also in terms of efforts to give the Western Balkans new momentum on the way to European integration".



He pointed out that he is grateful for the support of France in the efforts that our country invests in regional integration, preservation of stability and constructive cooperation on the way to the EU.