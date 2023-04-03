Politics Vučić: My dream is a successful Serbia We did not interfere in the elections in Montenegro, we behaved correctly and responsibly, said the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić. Source: B92 Monday, April 3, 2023 | 12:50 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"As for the relationship towards me in Montenegro, we did not interfere in the elections, we behaved seriously and responsibly. I congratulated Milatović and expressed my hope and belief that our relations will be better and that Serbia and Montenegro can do more and can do better. "I exchanged messages with him a few minutes ago. I believe that when the inauguration is over, one of the first places he will visit will be Belgrade," said Vučić, commenting on the results of the elections in Montenegro.



"They said that on April 3rd I will introduce sanctions against Russia. Everyone said in a loud campaign that they were against sanctions, and I was careful and I could not even want to be as loud as they were. Suddenly on April 3rd they become proponents of sanctions. For me, the most important thing is how much we can progress in the field of Serbian economy. Ministers must work harder. If they don't understand that, then we don't dream the same dreams. And my dream is a successful Serbia, which works on its economic empowerment," Vučić concluded.