Politics Vučić in Raška district: "Only in peace, respect and understanding, we can progress" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is visiting Raška district, you can follow the live broadcast on TV Prva and B92. Source: B92 Friday, March 31, 2023 | 15:15

President of Serbia visited Novi Pazar, where he attended the marking of the start of works on the reconstruction and extension of the "Novi Pazar" General Hospital.



Vučić will then visit the rural tourist farm "Toplina duše" in the village of Pavlica.



An address to the citizens of Kraljevo is scheduled at 6 p.m.



The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that he was proud of what was done.



He announced that transfer funds for Novi Pazar will be increased and added that he will be most pleased by the arrival of an investment, a factory.

Vucic addressed the citizens of Novi Pazar

"We want to finish this work as soon as possible. I wish you peace and well-being, I wish you to keep your faith and always be yourself, at your hearths, just as I wish the Orthodox believers a happy upcoming Easter and I am very proud to see the mufti here together with the abbot. Only in peace, respect and understanding can we progress," said Vučić



"It is important that the president of a country shows respect for everyone who lives in that country. I did not come to flatter myself because I know that it will be difficult for me to win the hearts of Bosniaks, but I came for something that is much more important than whether you will like me. I came only because of the results that I will leave behind when my mandate as president is over. We are investing 44 million in the medical facility here, plus at least 20 million euros for the equipment," added the President of Serbia.



Vučić also announced the construction of a high-speed highway with four lanes.

