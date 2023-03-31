Politics Vučić met with the Prime Minister of North Macedonia; "We continue to work together" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met with the Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovačevski. Source: Sputnik Friday, March 31, 2023 | 10:20 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

After the meeting, the President of Serbia announced himself on Instagram.



"We agreed that the relations between the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of North Macedonia are the best in modern history. We continue to work together for the benefit of our peoples," announced Vučić.

Kovačevski will later be received by the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, after a formal welcome ceremony at the Palace of Serbia.



A plenary meeting of the delegations of the governments of Serbia and North Macedonia will follow, after which a document signing ceremony will be held in the presence of the prime minister.



Then Brnabić and Kovačevski will address the public. Kovačevski will also meet with the President of the Serbian Parliament, Vladimir Orlić, in the House of the National Assembly.