Politics It's been clearly confirmed: "Our position on the so-called Kosovo remains unchanged" President of Greece, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, said that Greece's position regarding the so-called Kosovo remains unchanged. Source: B92 Tuesday, March 28, 2023 | 15:15

She pointed out that there are always pressures, but that this did not affect Greece's position on Kosovo and Metohija.



"As I have already said, Greece's position regarding Kosovo remains unchanged. I remind you that the strategic goal is the accession of the entire area of the Western Balkans to the EU, Greece is ready to provide support to Belgrade and Pristina, there are always pressures, but this did not affect our position. Dialogue is something useful that is important to continue. When someone is persistent in his goal, through reforms and by implementing them, Serbia sets a good example," said President Sakellaropoulou.



Let us remind you that the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, hosted today the President of Greece, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, who is on an official visit to Serbia until March 29.



"Just as Greece supports the integrity of Serbia, Serbia supports the integrity of Greece both on land and at sea and on the islands," said the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, after the meeting with the President of Greece.



He said that he is grateful to the President and Prime Minister of Greece for supporting Serbia's European path.



Speaking about the dialogue with Pristina from Ohrid, and the expectations of the EU, Vučić said that Serbia's progress, among other things, depends on talks with Pristina, but also that Serbia still needs to work on reforms.