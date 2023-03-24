Politics Hill to the Serbs: "I believe you can suppress your indignation" US Ambassador Christopher Hill said, on the occasion of the anniversary of the NATO bombing, that he knows that the people of Serbia cannot suppress their pain. Source: Sputnik Friday, March 24, 2023 | 11:30 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIĆ

However, as the U.S. Ambassador added, he believes that the people of Serbia have enough strength to suppress their indignation.



"I have dedicated my life to diplomacy, to finding diplomatic solutions to seemingly intractable problems. During my diplomatic career, I have learned that diplomacy sometimes fails. When this happens, the consequences can be tragic. I want to send my sincere condolences to the families of those who died in the wars of the 1990s, including in NATO bombing," Hill said in a written statement to the media.



He pointed out that the commitment of the United States of America to the partnership with Serbia is unwavering, as is the commitment to diplomacy.



"Together we can build a better future that the people of Serbia deserve and want for future generations," Hill said, as reported by Sputnik.