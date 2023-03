Politics Kurti left the session: He met with the US Ambassador The Prime Minister of the Provisional Institutions in Pristina, Albin Kurti, met today with the US Ambassador, Jeffrey Hovenier. Source: Tanjug Thursday, March 23, 2023 | 16:05 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The official vehicle of the U.S. Embassy in Pristina was photographed in front of the government building of temporary institutions in Pristina.



Because of the meeting with Hovenier, Kurti left the Parliamentary session where the agreement with Belgrade was discussed, among other things.