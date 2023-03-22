Politics NATO's message to Belgrade and Pristina: You have to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that after reaching the agreement in Ohrid, the focus should be on its rapid and complete implementation. Source: Kosovo online Wednesday, March 22, 2023 | 14:04 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

"I welcome the agreement and now it is important to quickly and fully implement the agreement between Belgrade and Pristina. And of course, we fully support the dialogue that the EU makes possible," Stoltenberg told reporters, as quoted by Reporter.



"Allies in NATO and NATO itself provide political support. This is full implementation of the agreement. We were in close contact with the EU, but also with Pristina and Belgrade," he added.



He reiterated that NATO supports efforts to find a peaceful solution, adding that the approximately 4,000 soldiers of the KFOR Mission in Kosovo are crucial in enabling and supporting the political process.



"So, we support the agreement. The message is that it must be fully and quickly implemented by both parties," Stoltenberg stressed.