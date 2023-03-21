Politics Vučić: There is no question of membership in the UN and no recognition The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said, speaking about the war in Ukraine, that he is afraid that there will not be peace yet. Source: B92 Tuesday, March 21, 2023 | 16:00 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

After the meeting with the Italian Minister Antonio Tajani, he addressed the journalists, saying that the war in Ukraine places Serbia in a difficult position at the moment. "We're satisfied that we kept the peace," said Vučić.



He also reminded that in the Italian press, after the start of the war in Ukraine, on February 24, one could read dozens of articles in which they wrote that it was only a matter of time before Serbia would attack Bosnia and Herzegovina. "It is clear to everyone that these were untruths, and that Serbia is trying to protect itself," said Vučić.

,

"We would like the war in Ukraine to stop right away," he added, explaining that the West is only looking at who will win and who will lose.



"We are interested in when peace will come. You mustn't say that today because you will get ridicule. Serbia wants peace, hopes for peace and we hope that it will bring us relief. Whether there will be peace or not, I am afraid that it will not happen," concluded Vučić.



"Serbia has never used tricks... Unlike all of them... What I told them in Brussels, in Belgrade, has not changed one iota. It is legally binding when I sign or verbally agree to it... Serbia will work on the implementation of everything... There is no question of membership in the UN and no recognition. The rest of it, which means a normal relationship between Serbs and Albanians, without tensions, Serbia will implement, and whether someone else will implement it, we will see...", Vucic said.