Politics Kurti confirmed: Vučić did not agree to sign The other party avoids signing agreements and annexes, said the Prime Minister of the so-called Kosovo, Albin Kurti, after the meetings held in Ohrid. Source: B92 Sunday, March 19, 2023 | 01:47 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski

"We came to Ohrid to sign the basic agreement with the annex on implementation. We reached public agreement on the annex that will lead to the implementation of the basic agreement," Kurti said.



"The other party avoids signing the agreement and the annex. It is up to the EU to find a mechanism to make the status of this agreement legally binding. I believe that the annex will be published soon and you will be able to see what it says and what it doesn't," Kurti said.



"On August 18 last year, we agreed on one text of the agreement on missing persons, but Vučić did not want to sign it that day, just like today, and that day he was focused on the topic of the general framework of the agreement," said Kurti.



"I have to repeat again that the agreement signed by the former prime ministers of Kosovo is not about the CSM, but about the community of municipalities with a majority Serb population. Ahtisaari's proposal is such that the municipality is very strong in our republic," stated Kurti.



"Article 10 of the basic agreement, which means de facto recognition, means that the agreements will be implemented, including the agreements from 2013 and 2015. I have repeatedly said that no implementation of those agreements can be in conflict with our constitution and laws," he said.



"I told Vučić and the EU not to repeat the same mistake and lose another decade. They couldn't implement them 10 years ago, they didn't care what happens to the constitution and law of Kosovo. So, let's not repeat the same mistakes. In the annex it says right away that we are starting talks on the self-government of the Serbian community. You have to know that the Serbian community and the CSM are not one and the same thing. Those talks are still ongoing, we have already started them in a way, but they still need a lot to reach something concrete", Kurti said.

About the elections

When asked if there was any discussion about the elections in the north of Kosovo and the return of Serbs to the institutions, Kurti also said that they did not discuss it, stating that these are internal matters of the institutions in Kosovo.



"We will make all the necessary decisions so that the elections can take place," Kurti said.



He also said that someone from Belgrade ordered on November 5 that the members of the Serbian List resign collectively, as well as the mayors of four municipalities, and more than 400 police officers...



"That was a mistake. You cannot be an authentic politician and represent the citizens, if you start with collective resignations. They should represent and serve the citizens," Kurti said.