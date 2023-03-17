Politics Vučić tours the Srem district today President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will visit the Srem district today. Source: Tanjug Friday, March 17, 2023 | 09:09 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIĆ/ bg

As announced by the Office for Media Relations of the President of the Republic, at 1:30 p.m. a visit to Donji Tovarnik and a discussion with representatives of the hunting association "Donji Tovarnik", the women's association "Sunčev cvet" - Donji Tovarnik, as well as a tour of the mini zoo are planned.



It was stated that at 14:30 in Stara Pazova, a tour of the production plant of the company "Stamevski - My candy" is planned.



This is followed by a visit to Inđija at 3:10 p.m. and a tour of the production plant of the company "Plastik Gogić".



A little later, at 4:25 p.m., the opening of the new PU "Poletarac" facility, the "Kockica 2" facility, is scheduled in Ruma.



At 5:15 p.m. in Šid, a tour of the agricultural holding of the Kosijer family is planned, and at 6:00 p.m. in Sremska Mitrovica, President will address the citizens.