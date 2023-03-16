Politics Vučić: I will not sign any paper VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić addresses the public. Source: B92 Thursday, March 16, 2023 | 19:02 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIĆ

Let us recall that Vučić said that everything that was signed in the dialogue between Belgrade and Priština and that was signed by EU representatives must be implemented. He said that when it comes to the Community of Serbian Municipalities, under the auspices of the EU, four agreements were signed - implementation plan, principles, management and the First Agreement.



"I spoke with Lajcak and Escobar about the CSM. It is an extremely important matter for us. It will unite almost all Serbian communities in Kosovo and Metohija. It will connect 97% of Serbian communities into one unique community. Some outlying enclaves will remain, they will connect all of them, starting with Sirinić County (Sirinićka Župa) to Gračanica and all 4 municipalities in the north. Their responsibilities, which are prescribed by one of the four documents signed in Brussels, state that the Republic of Serbia has the right to finance all the sectors envisaged there, health, education, economic development. It is a very important document. I emphasized that what was signed must be fulfilled," Vučić said.



"Everybody hopes that I will sign, except for the part of ordinary people. Because nobody truly cares about Kosovo and Metohija. They only care about having the opportunity to publicly execute the president of Serbia," said Vučić and added:



"In fact, they all hope that I will sign so that they can demand my head on a platter as if I was making a plan. And not because they would be unhappy if that plan is accepted. It is not a doomsday in Ohrid. As they used to say when I'm going to sign, whether... The problem is not whether I'm going to sign, but when I'm going to sign, they hope...", he added.



"Everyone who is organizing the protests tomorrow is hoping that I will sign so that they want my head, not because they are afraid because the plan will be accepted. They will actually be unhappy if the plan is not signed. I will try to do what is the best for Serbia. To work on the normalization of relations, to firmly hold the red lines, because I have never lied or deceived anyone, not even in the conversation with Scholz and Macron. I want to tell the citizens of Serbia that Lajčak also confirmed that they were told what are red lines for Serbia and that they repeated that they are familiar with them. I call on the citizens of Serbia to trust their state leadership. To believe in the commitment, wisdom, seriousness, and strength of their leadership. I know what I'm doing," said President Vučić.



"We will work smartly and wisely. I was never hiding, I always said what I thought. When someone signs something, I will sign it, if the people want it that way, and again I say that I do not plan to sign any paper," Vučić concluded.