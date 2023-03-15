Politics Lajčák: There will be no agreement without... EU Special Envoy for Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, Miroslav Lajčák, said that CSM on Kosovo and Metohija must be formed and there can be no agreement without that Source: Tanjug Wednesday, March 15, 2023 | 08:29 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ŽESTIĆ/ bs

The EU Special Envoy for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajčák, said that Community of Serbian Municipalities (CSM) on Kosovo and Metohija must be formed and that there can be no agreement without that.



“No CSM, no agreement,” Lajčák pointed out.



Lajčák told RTS that, if you look at the EU proposal, it talks about normalization, not about some kind of capitulation.



“Finished my second meeting with Vucic to hear his comments on the Implementation Annex and the way forward on the EU Agreement. Having received feedback from both Parties, we will now finalize our preparations ahead of the meeting in Ohrid on Saturday,” ﻿Lajčák wrote in a Twitter post.



He pointed out that everything that was signed before must be formed, and that CSM must be established according to the model that was agreed upon in 2013 and 2015.



He emphasized that there are models of self-government of minority nations in Europe, and as he said, "no one should be afraid of that."



Lajčák emphasized that the EU proposed 15 models "as an inspiration" for the formation of the CSM, "and not as an alternative".



He stated that the goal is not for someone to win or lose, but to find a "win-win situation" and "to open the European door".



Lajčák notes that the meeting in Ohrid, where the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is scheduled to meet with the Prime Minister of the Provisional Institutions of Pristina, Albin Kurti, on March 18 as part of the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, aims to reach an agreement on the fulfillment of the agreement based on the European proposal that has the support of all EU members, as he emphasized, he does not remember in the past.