Politics Escobar to meet Vucic today Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić will meet with Gabriel Escobar today in Belgrade. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, March 15, 2023 | 08:25

Vučić and the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and the US Special Envoy for the Western Balkans will meet in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic, Office for Media Relations of the President of the Republic of Serbia announced.