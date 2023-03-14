Politics Kurti's support weakening Citizens' support for the Prime Minister of Pristina's temporary institutions, Albin Kurti, has dropped by 15 percent, according to a UNDP survey. Source: Kosovo online Tuesday, March 14, 2023 | 11:33 Tweet Share EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Kurti's support dropped from 59.5 percent in May 2021 to 44.9 percent in November 2022.



In the extraordinary parliamentary elections in February 2021, the Self-Determination Movement, under the leadership of the current Prime Minister Albin Kurti, won 48 percent of the votes, which was characterized as the biggest victory in the Kosovo elections, considering that until then the ruling DSK had won only 13 percent of the votes.



The leader of Self-Determination, Albin Kurti, who held the post of prime minister for less than two months before the election, promised to fight against widespread corruption and advocated the position that there must be no compromises in the dialogue with Serbia.



After the announcement of the final results, Kurti's Self-Determination, in coalition with Guxo List, won a stable majority in the Assembly of Kosovo, which it deserves considering the outcome of the election.



Kurti returned to the post of prime minister, and when he took office again, he made many promises.



From economic progress, stable Kosovo, suppression of corruption, admission of Kosovo to international institutions, all the way to the fact that he will not accept compromises in the dialogue with Serbia and that this process is ranked sixth or seventh on the list of his priorities.



A survey conducted by UNDP in May 2021 showed that Kurti has a lot of support from citizens. At that time, the level of citizen satisfaction with his performance was 59.5 percent.



However, in November 2021 it dropped to 53.2 percent, while in April 2022 it amounted to 52.6 percent.



The latest UNDP survey shows the lowest satisfaction rating for Kurti's performance since he took power. In November, 44.9 percent of surveyed citizens were satisfied with his performance.