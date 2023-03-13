Politics The meeting between Vučić and Lajčák has begun Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić met today with the EU's special envoy for Belgrade - Pristina dialogue, Miroslav Lajčák. Source: Tanjug Monday, March 13, 2023 | 15:21 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ŽESTIĆ/ bs

It is recalled that last week in Pristina, Lajčák spoke with the Prime Minister of Kosovo and that the conversation took place without any progress towards the establishment of the Community of Serbian Municipalities.



It follows from this, it is written further in the text, that the priority of the EU is the implementation of the European plan on the solution of the Kosovo issue, and not to fulfill what was foreseen in the Brussels Agreement.



Lajčák himself spoke about the implementation of the European plan: "We have to agree on the implementation. Otherwise, the agreement will not be binding. We had a constructive and very important conversation with Kurti. I also met with President Vjosa Osmani. The main purpose of this meeting is to gain insight into how Kosovo sees implementation. This meeting met my expectations in this context."



He then said that he would visit Belgrade with the same goal.



When it comes to the CSM, Lajčák said that "the management team should, first of all, present a proposal for the CSM and then discuss the criticisms of both sides".



As he said, Kurti was presented with 15 European models of structures similar to CSM, which "could serve as an inspiration for how the community will function in Kosovo."



That Kurti still has the support of the West for his obstinate stance on the CSM is also clear from the fact that he continues to provoke Belgrade with a demand for mutual recognition, reminds Blic.



And former diplomat Zoran Milivojević does not expect anything new from today's arrival of Lajčák in Belgrade.



"Based on what could be heard during Lajčák's visit to Pristina, there are no changes in the attitude of Kurti, who wants to talk exclusively about the European plan based on mutual recognition. That's why we shouldn't expect a change in his attitude even in Ohrid, regardless of the pressure from U.S. officials to form the CSM as a preliminary matter", Milivojević assesses.



The meeting in the Presidency building started around 2:30 p.m.



As announced, Lajčák will be in Belgrade today and tomorrow.