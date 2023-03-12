Politics 0

Mali: We paid tribute to Zoran Djindjic, he was a man of exceptional dedication PHOTO

Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, and the Minister of Finance, Siniša Mali, laid a wreath at the place where Zoran Djindjić was killed 20 years ago.

Source: B92
Share
FOTO TANJUG/ VLADA REPUBLIKE SRBIJE/ SLOBODAN MILJEVIĆ/bs
FOTO TANJUG/ VLADA REPUBLIKE SRBIJE/ SLOBODAN MILJEVIĆ/bs

The laying of wreaths was attended by other ministers and members of the Government of Serbia.

"By laying a wreath under the memorial plaque, in the courtyard of the Government of Serbia, today we paid our respects to the former Prime Minister of Serbia, Zoran Djindjic, who was assassinated 20 years ago. He was a man of exceptional dedication, energy and charisma, ready to change Serbia for the better", Mali wrote on Instagram.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Lajčak today with the opposition in Pristina

EU's special representative, Miroslav Lajčak, continues his two-day visit to Pristina today: Meetings with representatives of the opposition are on the agenda.

Politics Friday, March 10, 2023 08:52 Comments: 2
Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

United States of America: CSM essential

U.S. State Department announced that the Community of Serbian Municipalities (CSM) is essential for the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina

Politics Thursday, March 9, 2023 09:19 Comments: 3
Shutterstock/Milan Adzic
page 1 of 22 go to page