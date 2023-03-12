Politics Mali: We paid tribute to Zoran Djindjic, he was a man of exceptional dedication PHOTO Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, and the Minister of Finance, Siniša Mali, laid a wreath at the place where Zoran Djindjić was killed 20 years ago. Source: B92 Sunday, March 12, 2023 | 11:44 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ VLADA REPUBLIKE SRBIJE/ SLOBODAN MILJEVIĆ/bs

The laying of wreaths was attended by other ministers and members of the Government of Serbia.



"By laying a wreath under the memorial plaque, in the courtyard of the Government of Serbia, today we paid our respects to the former Prime Minister of Serbia, Zoran Djindjic, who was assassinated 20 years ago. He was a man of exceptional dedication, energy and charisma, ready to change Serbia for the better", Mali wrote on Instagram.