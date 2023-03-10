Politics Lajčak today with the opposition in Pristina EU's special representative, Miroslav Lajčak, continues his two-day visit to Pristina today: Meetings with representatives of the opposition are on the agenda. Source: Tanjug Friday, March 10, 2023 | 08:52 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

The main topic of Lajčak's visit to Priština is the European plan and the preparation of the meeting in Ohrid, which is scheduled for March 18.



After yesterday's meeting with the Prime Minister of Pristina's temporary institutions, Albin Kurti, Lajčak said that Belgrade and Pristina must agree on a plan for the implementation of the European proposal on the normalization of relations, so that it becomes legally binding.



During the first day of the visit, he also met with the president of the temporary institutions of Pristina, Vjosa Osmani, the first vice president of the so-called Kosovo Government, Besnik Bislimi, as well as the ambassadors of the Quint countries.