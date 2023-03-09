Politics Two sessions of the SNS tomorrow: Presidency session, followed by the SNS Main Board Serbian Progressive Party will hold a session of the Main Board on Friday, in the MTS hall. The session is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., the media reports. Source: Novosti Thursday, March 9, 2023 | 13:25 Tweet Share

The introductory part of the session of the Main Board will be open to the media, when President Aleksandar Vučić will address the public, after which the session will be closed to the public. Also, after the session, statements for the media are planned.



Prior to the session of the Main Board, a session of the Presidency of the Serbian Progressive Party will be held.