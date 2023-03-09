Politics Vučić revealed: We will continue PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, spoke today with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Alexander Botsan Kharchenko. Source: B92 Thursday, March 9, 2023 | 13:19 Tweet Share Instagram/ buducnostsrbijeav

Vučić also published the details of the conversation with Botsan Kharchenko on his Instagram profile.



"A conversation with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Alexander Botsan Kharchenko. We discussed all important bilateral issues, and I particularly informed His Excellency about the situation in Kosovo and Metohija and the position of Serbia. Serbia will continue to maintain correct relations with the Russian Federation," wrote Vučić.



He previously met with a member of the German Bundestag.