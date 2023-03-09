Politics 0

Vučić revealed: We will continue PHOTO

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, spoke today with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Alexander Botsan Kharchenko.

Source: B92
Share
Instagram/ buducnostsrbijeav
Instagram/ buducnostsrbijeav

Vučić also published the details of the conversation with Botsan Kharchenko on his Instagram profile.

"A conversation with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Alexander Botsan Kharchenko. We discussed all important bilateral issues, and I particularly informed His Excellency about the situation in Kosovo and Metohija and the position of Serbia. Serbia will continue to maintain correct relations with the Russian Federation," wrote Vučić.

He previously met with a member of the German Bundestag.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

United States of America: CSM essential

U.S. State Department announced that the Community of Serbian Municipalities (CSM) is essential for the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina

Politics Thursday, March 9, 2023 09:19 Comments: 0
Shutterstock/Milan Adzic
page 1 of 22 go to page