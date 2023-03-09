Politics United States of America: CSM essential U.S. State Department announced that the Community of Serbian Municipalities (CSM) is essential for the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina Source: Tanjug Thursday, March 9, 2023 | 09:19 Tweet Share Shutterstock/Milan Adzic

Washington also said that it wants a quick finalization of "mutual recognition" between Belgrade and Pristina, noting that it is not possible to determine a specific time frame for that.



State Department spokesman Ned Price, in an address on behalf of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, announced that Washington wants "the EU proposal - Agreement on the path to normalization between Kosovo and Serbia" to eventually result in "mutual recognition", "Pavlovic Today" reports.



The upcoming round of negotiations between Belgrade and Pristina is scheduled for March 18 in Ohrid, North Macedonia.



"Pavlović Today" states that the Serbian side announced that the first item on the agenda should be the implementation of the Community of Serbian Municipalities, a provision of the Brussels Agreement from 2013, which should be fulfilled.



When asked by "Pavlovic Today" in which order the implementation of the Community of Serbian Municipalities will be resolved, Price emphasized that it is essential for normalization, according to the EU proposal.



He stated that Washington believes that the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina should lead to a comprehensive agreement on the normalization of relations, which will open the door for European integration and which is essential for greater security, stability and prosperity of the Western Balkans.



The spokesperson of the State Department reiterated the US support for the progress of the dialogue between Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and the Prime Minister of Pristina's interim institutions, Albin Kurti, stating that, although the Brussels negotiations held at the end of February represented a positive "step forward", "difficult work" still remains to be done.



"We believe that the normalization of relations should be centered on eventual mutual recognition," Price said.



He repeated that it is "a process led by the EU", and that the US supports it "in every possible way", as well as that Washington is present at these talks, mostly through Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar.



Price announced that the administration of US President Joseph Biden wants disputed issues and tensions between Belgrade and Pristina "to be resolved as soon as possible", but that they cannot determine a specific time frame, according to "Pavlović Today".