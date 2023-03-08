Politics US diplomat told Serbia: Russia brutally attacked Ukraine, I hope you will understand US Ambassador Christopher Hill said that Serbia will have to make a decision on sanctions against Russia. Source: Beta Wednesday, March 8, 2023 | 11:36 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIĆ

According to him, due to the non-introduction of those sanctions, Serbia is paying a high price.



In an interview with Novi Pazar Radio Sto Plus, he said that it is very important that Serbia does not wait to become a member of the EU, but that, in the process of accession, it should align its policy with the EU, including regarding the introduction of sanctions against Russia.



"We have to know that Russia brutally attacked its neighbor, many small European countries introduced sanctions, although it was difficult for them, but they did it because it was right. I also believe that Serbia will understand that, it is never too late to do the right thing," Hill said.



When asked what slows down Serbia's progress towards the EU the most - non-introduction of sanctions against Moscow, insufficient progress in the dialogue with Pristina, the state of democracy or problems within the EU itself, Ambassador Hill said that the most honest answer would be "all of those factors together".



"But the most important thing is for the citizens of Serbia to convince themselves that the road to the EU is the right one, and we believe that it is. I hope that the citizens of Serbia will see that, I am aware that there are frustrations and dissatisfaction that the process is not faster, but the most important thing is that Serbia is on the right track," Hill said.



"Serbia has made a lot of progress. I do not agree with the pessimists who say that Serbia is going in a bad direction. Serbia is going in a good direction. I know that it is frustratingly difficult and slow, but it is on the right road and we will support it as much as we can," he said.



He believes that Moscow's influence on Belgrade is negative, and that Russia's results in Serbia are bad and that citizens will have to see for themselves. "My opinion is that Russia does not help Serbia in any way. They did nothing to help solve the Kosovo issue, they did almost nothing to help economically, even for their energy support, Serbia has to pay," he added.



Speaking about the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina on the normalization of relations, Hill said that it is still too early to evaluate the outcome of the meeting between Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Brussels and that we should wait for new talks.



"I think we are moving in the right direction, but we have to wait and see because no one has yet agreed to anything. I would not like to talk about concrete things and deadlines, I think it is important that the issues are resolved, that after 10 years, finally the Community of Serbian Municipalities is established and that many see this as a test of whether the international community is seriously interested in solving this issue, and I can say that it is. We just need patience," he pointed out.



He said that the political relations between Serbia and the USA are getting better, that he was pleased with the recent conversation between President Vučić and State Secretary Antony Blinken, and that things are good from the economic perspective.



"For better relations, it is necessary to have as many meetings as possible at the highest level. American companies are present in Serbia, they are first-class companies, with modern technologies, not technologies from the 1970s. In the last couple of months alone, two business delegations paid a visit to Serbia. They like Serbia's position on the threshold of the EU, as well as the fact that it has ambitions to become part of the EU," he said.



Hill is on a two-day visit to Novi Pazar, which is the first visit of the American ambassador to that city after almost six years, during which he spoke with representatives of the local self-government, two Islamic communities, the Bosniak National Council and the youth.



"This region is very important to the US. This is a dynamic, multicultural area that 25 years ago it was not known which way it would go. Difficult but right decisions were made so that communities could live together. Peace and stability were preserved and this should be rewarded greater US presence," the Ambassador said.



He added that in a direct conversation with representatives of Islamic communities and the Bosniak National Council, he learned about the problems they are facing.



"I listened to them, but honestly I see progress and people should be aware of it. Problems should be solved step by step. The most important thing is to preserve peace and security, no one had any objections to that. As long as this region is peaceful and stable, it will have more benefits and will become a desirable place for foreign investment," Hill concluded.