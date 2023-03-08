Politics Vučić launches the establishment of the State Peoples Movement... Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić embarks on the creation of the State Peoples Movement, planning to visit all parts of the country in the coming period. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, March 8, 2023 | 09:07 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, starts the establishment of the State Peoples Movement and will visit all parts of the country in the coming period.



Vucic said the new movement would be established as a “state-building and national movement for the survival and progress of Serbia.”



Vučić has spoken before about the creation of a ‘Serbian bloc’ bringing together a broad range of political options, from nationalist to liberal, but details of the plan remain vague.



Vučić, as it was said, will ask for the people's support for the defense of Serbia and from Saturday, March 11, he will start talks with the people in the south of Serbia, most likely in Vranje.