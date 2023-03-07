Politics Here's the response to the opposition media: Who deals with Vučić now? On her Twitter account, Suzana Vasiljević commented on the writing of certain media and the attention they focused on the birthday of the President of Serbia. Source: B92 Tuesday, March 7, 2023 | 10:42 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV Prva

"The front pages of today's, as my colleagues from the opposition media would say, state-affiliated media. Vučić's birthday is nowhere to be found, but on the other hand, the 'independent' Danas daily simply excels, with a cover page and three texts dealing with it. Someone, God forbid, would think that we are paying them to build that 'cult of the leader', wrote the media advisor to the President of Serbia on her Twitter account.