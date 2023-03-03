Politics Former U.S. Ambassador to Serbia criticized EU because of Serbia Former U.S. Ambassador to Serbia William Montgomery told officials in Brussels that no one believes that EU accession is a reality anymore. Source: Tanjug Friday, March 3, 2023 | 09:53 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV B92/Arhiva

Speaking about the last round of dialogue at the highest level in Brussels, where representatives of the EU, the President of Serbia and the Prime Minister of Kosovo talked, Montgomery told the European Union that the only correct way to move forward in the dialogue process is to insist on the full implementation of the Brussels Agreement before considering the next steps.



"Let me be clear in my message to EU: No one believes that EU accession is a reality. You have caused this by delaying the process too often. Stop having these stupid dialogues and implement previous agreements. Then go step by step," Montgomery said.



"The EU, with more than 300 million people and a great economy, cannot force a small country to abide by an agreement they sponsored. That shows its political weakness," Montgomery concluded.



When asked how he sees the development of the situation and whether he thinks that relations between the two parties can be resolved in the near future, Montgomery says that the EU is "unfortunately eager to resolve" the Balkan issues this year. However, Montgomery believes that it is not realistic that all open issues in the dialogue will be resolved by the end of 2023.



"Please encourage the EU to use EU accession as the only incentive. This is so hypocritical. Let them show their confidence by opening and closing more chapters quickly," Montgomery concluded.