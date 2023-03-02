Politics Lajcak: The next meeting on the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina in Ohrid EU envoy for Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, Miroslav Lajčak, announced that the next meeting in the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina will be held in Ohrid. Source: Tanjug Thursday, March 2, 2023 | 15:35 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ DOPISNIŠTVO KIM/ STR/bs

He stated that the meeting in North Macedonia will be held later this month.



Lajčak stated on Twitter that he met with the Deputy Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Bojan Maričić, whom he thanked for his strong support for the dialogue.



"I had an excellent meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Bojan Maricic. I am grateful to North Macedonia for its strong support for the dialogue and am looking forward to the next dialogue meeting in Ohrid later this month," Lajcak wrote.



He also discussed with Maricic about, as he stated, issues of essential importance for the future of North Macedonia in the European Union.



President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, announced, after the talks in Brussels on February 27, that the next meeting in the dialogue will be on March 18 in North Macedonia.