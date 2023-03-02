Politics "Carrots have failed. Take out the sticks" PHOTO Dutch member of EP, Thijs Reuten, said that it is disappointing that the President of Serbia did not sign the agreement with the so-called Kosovo in Brussels. Source: Kosovo online Thursday, March 2, 2023 | 12:24 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

"As disappointing as it is unsurprising. Vučić’s shameful refusal to sign the normalization agreement with Republic of Kosovo, which he ‘accepted’ on Monday, clearly suggests Serbia is just playing for time. Again. Appeasement must end. Carrots have failed. Take out the sticks", Reuten posted on Twitter.