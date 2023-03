Politics The so-called Kosovo removed from the agenda The issue of the so-called Kosovo's request for membership in Interpol was removed from the agenda of the Interpol Executive Committee. Source: Novosti Wednesday, March 1, 2023 | 15:25 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

According to the knowledge of "Novosti", their request was in the first draft of the agenda, but it is not in the final one.



Thus, Serbia's diplomatic action once again prevented the attempt of a fake state to become part of the international umbrella police organization.