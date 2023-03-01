Politics Ursula von der Leyen and Vučić had a conversation: Thank you on your help and support President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, spoke by phone today with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Source: B92 Wednesday, March 1, 2023 | 13:20 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin/buducnostsrbijeav

They exchanged opinions on the current situation in the region, the continuation of Serbia's European integration path, the necessary reforms, as well as the progress of the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina.



President Vučić expressed his gratitude to the European Commission for the help and support in the development and modernization of the energy and transport infrastructure in Serbia, as well as for the personal commitment that Commission President Von der Leyen provides to our country's European path.



President Vučić emphasized Serbia's determination to continue with reform processes in order to improve the lives of all citizens and achieve the status of a full member of the European Union.



On that occasion, President of the European Commission von der Leyen emphasized that Serbia's future is in the EU and called for further important steps to be taken on that path.



President Vučić informed President Von der Leyen about the state of dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina and pointed out that Serbia remains committed to talks under the auspices of the EU and to finding a compromise solution for the normalization of relations, with clearly stated limitations, all with the aim of preserving peace and stability and expanding cooperation in the region.